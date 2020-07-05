Mr. Johnny B. Jackson, 60, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Willson Hospice House in Albany. HIs graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m . at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. Mr. Jackson leaves to mourn: his Mother Mattie Bell Garrett of Tampa , FL; three sisters Mattie J. Nelson (Charles Sr.) of Dawson, GA, Frankie Mae Lewis (Pepper) of Marianna, FL, Mary Ann Jordan (Michael) of Dawson, GA; five brothers, Calvin Jackson (Vanzeline) of Wilson, NC, Curtis Jackson, of Mariana, Fla., George Jackson, III of Dawson, GA, Gus Lowery of Sarasota, FL, Alan Lowery (Tina) of Tampa, FL; his favorite uncle, Mr. David Lee Brown of Parrott, GA; and and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and loved ones.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Saharan dust cloud poses health risks for Georgians
- Phoebe officials: Virus may be mutating; second wave is here
- East Albany store operator fighting for profits after denial of beer license
- Albany police respond to homicide, vehicle in Flint River
- Governor lauds Albany community's response to coronavirus pandemic
- John Roberts sides with liberals on Supreme Court to block controversial Louisiana abortion law
- Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia
- The do's and don'ts of cooking summer food outside
- Tifton nurse practitioner fired for racist Facebook post
- Lee County gets good tax news in wake of budget passage
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
MarciaMarker said:
I will miss your wonderful smile. You looked like my mother, your sister, Maxine, so much. Rest In Peace with your family, Uncle Don.
Online Poll
POLL: What are you plans for the Fourth of July weekend?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only. It is not a scientific poll.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.