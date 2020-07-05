Mr. Johnny B. Jackson, 60, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Willson Hospice House in Albany. HIs graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m . at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. Mr. Jackson leaves to mourn: his Mother Mattie Bell Garrett of Tampa , FL; three sisters Mattie J. Nelson (Charles Sr.) of Dawson, GA, Frankie Mae Lewis (Pepper) of Marianna, FL, Mary Ann Jordan (Michael) of Dawson, GA; five brothers, Calvin Jackson (Vanzeline) of Wilson, NC, Curtis Jackson, of Mariana, Fla., George Jackson, III of Dawson, GA, Gus Lowery of Sarasota, FL, Alan Lowery (Tina) of Tampa, FL; his favorite uncle, Mr. David Lee Brown of Parrott, GA; and and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and loved ones.

