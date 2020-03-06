Mr. Johnny B. Carter, 70 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00AM Gethsemane Worship Center, 1730 N. Madison Street. Bishop Frederick Williams, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Moultrie Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 208 Sundale Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
