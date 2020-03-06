Albany, GA
Johnny B. Carter
 Mr. Johnny B. Carter, 70 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00AM Gethsemane Worship Center, 1730 N. Madison Street. Bishop Frederick Williams, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Moultrie Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 208 Sundale Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.