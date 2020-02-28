It's with a humbled heart and gentle submission to God's plan that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Clyde. Johnny Clyde departed this life on February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. in the sanctuary of Greater Joy Cathedral C.O.P ,2405 Lily Pond Rd Albany, Georgia 31707. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens. J.L. Litman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please keep the family of Johnny Clyde in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
Albany, GA
(229) 430-8800
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.