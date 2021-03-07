Johnny Henson, 70, of Macon, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Paige Henson of Macon; loving sons Jack Henson (Brooke Woodard) of Macon, and Grey Henson of NYC; beloved stepchildren, Shane Rodgers (Leigh Ann) of St. Simon's Island, Cullen Rodgers (Kendra) of Nashville, and Shelley Rodgers Burgess of Destin, FL; step-grandchildren: Ben Rodgers, Thomas Rodgers, Berkley Rodgers, Perry Rodgers, Andrew McNair, Alexander McNair and Patrick McNair.
Johnny was the youngest of five children of the late Howard E. and Myrtle Henson of Albany, GA. His surviving siblings are Fred Henson (Sylvia) of Covington, GA; Patricia Wallace of Buford, GA; Pauline Story (Dan) of Sylvester, GA and Lamonta Costin (J.R.) of Dahlonega, GA.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, Henson was a retired state employee serving for 33 years as a senior enforcement officer with the Environmental Protection Division's Macon office.
Mr. Henson was a soft-spoken Southern gentleman with a tender, Christian heart and a generous spirit. He held a Master Gardener's certificate and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, golfing, fishing, taking in the beauty of nature, singing folk tunes, and playing the guitar. He was also a former runner and an avid UGA Bulldogs and Neil Diamond fan.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
