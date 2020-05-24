Albany, GA
Johnny Johnson
Rev. Johnny Johnson, the oldest of seven children born to the late Charlie Johnson and the late Lillie Mae Johnson , was a native of Terrell County (Dawson, GA) and Dougherty County (Albany, GA). He was educated in the Terrell and Dougherty County Public School Systems. He graduated from Monroe High School, Albany, GA. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1965 and attended the NCO Academy in Baumholder, German, graduating in 1967. He was a member of the American Legion Post 512 and the Pride of Albany 360 Masonic Lodge. He was employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company as a supervisor in the Final Inspection Department until they closed in 1986. He became a dock worker with Yellow Freight Transportation in Marietta, Georgia from 1987-2008 until he retired. Being called into the Ministry, he attended Carver Bible College and graduated in 1996. He took extended Courses from the Bryant Theological Seminary, Fitzgerald, GA.
Rev. Johnson accepted Christ at an early age. He joined New Testament Baptist Church, Albany, GA. Upon his relocation to Atlanta, he joined Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, Smyrna, Georgia. He served as Adult Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and Associate Minister while he was there. Rev. Johnson served as interim Pastor for one year until being called to pastor at Macedonia Baptist Church Kirkwood in 1999. He served as Pastor of Macedonia for 21 years until his death. Rev. Johnson was a gifted teacher and preacher. He served the church and community with extraordinary leadership capability. He was a member of the Metropolitan Atlanta Baptist Ministers Union, where he previously served as President, 1st Vice President, Treasurer, and Financial Secretary. He was a member of GMBC 5TH District, where he served as a Certified Instructor for the GMBC and The National Baptist Convention. He also served as a Volunteer Chaplin for the Fulton County Sheriff Department.
Rev. Johnson served as interim Pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church Kirkwood, Atlanta, Georgia from 1999-2000. He took over as Pastor until his death for twenty years. He was truly a man of God, a man of integrity, a preacher and teacher of righteousness and hope in Jesus Christ.
Rev. Johnny Johnson leaves to cherish his memory, a loving, caring, and devoted wife: Diane, Smyrna, GA, Six Children: Angela Johnson, Albany, GA, Laverne Myers, Albany, GA, Jamel Johnson, Brookhaven, GA and Alvin Singletary (Tereka), Albany, GA, Victor Sellers, Douglasville, GA, Jermaine Sellers (Tiffoni), Kennesaw, GA. Six siblings: W. Steve Hart (Debra), Annell Atkins, Barbara Patrick, Arthur Johnson (Hattie), Cynthia Jones and Melody Carter. Twelve grandchildren: Kristen Johnson-Belk, Terrance Noel (Tiara), Devin Meyers, Chemise Myers, Alexis Singletary, Alvin Singletary Jr., Broderick Sellers (Jemirra), Bryce Sellers, Victoria Sellers, Ty Clark, Elle Sellers, Jay Sellers. Two Great- Grandchildren: Lauren Edwards and Terrance Noel Jr. One aunt, Mrs .Mamie Bennett ,Host of Nieces,Nephews,Cousins and Friends. Macedonia Baptist Church-Kirkwood Family
