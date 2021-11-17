Johnny M. (Buck) Klias, 83, of Albany, GA passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leary City Cemetery. Rev. Robert Lewis will officiate.
Buck was born on March 22, 1938 in Baker County, GA. He lived and worked on the family farm until he moved to Albany, GA where he went to work with Greene's Propane Gas. He also worked at Albany Junior College in the maintenance department before opening his own business, Superior Heating and Cooling, Inc. along with his wife, Jeanette. They ran the business for over forty years. He developed many loyal customers during that time and was known for his work ethic and honest business practices. Buck loved his family, the farm, his work and animals.
Mr. Klias was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew A. Klias and Nannie Maude Johnston Klias, a son, Johnny Matthew Klias, siblings, Gary Vann Klias, Robert Edward Klias and Mary Klias Paul.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Jeanette Thornton Klias, Albany, GA, a son, Matt Klias, Albany, GA, and daughters, Laura Klias, Albany, GA, and Stacey Cross and her husband Chris of Baker Co., GA, brothers, Richard Lee Klias, Baker Co., GA, Hughie Klias, Blakely, GA and a sister, Hilda K. Gallup, Stone Mountain, GA.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Johnny Matthew (Buck) Klias to Humane Society of Terrell Co., GA, P. O. Box 311, Dawson, GA, 39842.
