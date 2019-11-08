Johnny Malone
Albany, GA
Johnny Malone
Mr. Johnny "Boot" Malone, 59 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, November 9, 2018, at 2:30PM at Greater Second Mount Olive Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street where Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard serves as pastor. Minster Tommy Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 727 Andover Lane.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

