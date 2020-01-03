Baconton, GA
Johnny McCullough, Jr.
Johnny Roy McCullough, Jr., 44, of Baconton died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cool Springs Baptist Church with interment in Clements Bridge Cemetery. Rev. Thomas Snead and Rev. Wayne Smith will officiate.
Born July 8, 1975 in Carrollton, GA, Mr. McCullough was the son of Jean Bledsoe Lawrence and the late Johnny Roy McCullough, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. McCullough was a truck driver and a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Penny McCullough of Baconton; his mother, Jean Lawrence of Newnan; one son, Bryant Evans of Statesboro; two daughters, Courtney McCullough of Orlando, FL and Chaelynn McCullough of Orlando, FL; three brothers, Kyle Lawrence (Kristin) of Newnan, Chris Jones (Christine) of Franklin, Joe Jones (Donna) of Franklin; a sister, Lea Wingate (Travis) of Franklin; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, January 3 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org).
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
