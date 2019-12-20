Johnny Williams, Sr.

Johnny C. Williams, Sr.
ALBANY - Mr. Johnny C. Williams, Sr., 74 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00PM at Mount Airy Baptist Church, 5652 Colquitt Ford Road in Newton where Reverend W. B. Sales serves as pastor and will officiate. Reverend Konoea Williams will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Mount Airy Baptist Church Cemetery, Hardup Road, Newton,Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 604 Gaines Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
