Mr. Jonathan Earl "John" Rushing, 55 of Albany, formerly of Worth County, died on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The celebration of life service will be held at Shepard Memorial Garden in Sylvester on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM, with interment to follow. Minister Brenda Hamilton will officiate.
Mr. Rushing was born on October 10, 1965 in Worth County. He had lived in Worth and Dougherty County most of his life. John was formerly employed with the Chevron and Exxon Station as a repairman. He later started John's Carwash and Salon. He later in life owned and operated John's Mobile Car Wash.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Brown Rushing of Albany; children, Jamarion Earl Rushing, Jonathan Earl Rushing Jr both of Albany, Jashaun Earl Rushing of Atlanta, Shequita Jefferson of Sylvester, Tysheantis Walker of Albany, Haley Stallings and Monyakawa Brown both of Albany; father, Johnny Roy Rushing (Bessie) of Sylvester; Siblings, CSM Marvin Womack, Jennifer Manuel, Donald Rushing, Kathy Rushing, Christopher Tolliver and Glenda Everson; A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; a special niece and caregiver Lakesha Rushing and a special cousin and Friend, Nick Rushing.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Womack Tolliver; and 2 brothers, Rickey Rushing and Michael Tolliver.
The viewing will be held at Banks Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM, and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
