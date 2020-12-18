Jose Antonio Diaz

Jose Diaz, 67, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 in Albany, Georgia. He was born in the rural town of Corozal, Puerto Rico to Rogelio and Concepcion Diaz. The youngest of 9 children, he moved to Georgia in his early twenties to begin a new adventure.
Jose spent most of his adult life in the service and restaurant industry. Shaped by his humble beginnings, he made fast friends with anyone he encountered. He was beloved by his family and friends and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Elizabeth, his children Rogelio (Amanda), Cassandra (Robert), and Ismael (Chaz); his stepchildren H. Joel, H. Joseph, and Elizabeth (Linval); his grandchildren Delilah, Isaac, Ellie, Linval III, and Joaquin; and many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews too many to name.
Many people will remember our dad as the man who owned El Maya Mexican Restaurant, a place where he considered his long-time customers extensions of the family. When he wasn't running around trying to sell tacos, catching up with patrons, or fixing small maintenance issues, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies to include overhauling Jet Skis and small engines, tinkering around in the yard, entertaining his pets, and most importantly, spending quality time with friends and family. As a father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend, his love and compassion were unconditional and generously given. If you could understand what he was saying through his thick accent, you'd also know that he could find humor in almost every situation. His disposition was always sunny and his outlook on life was incredibly optimistic. He found the best qualities in everyone.
In lieu of flowers, our dad would have wanted us to "take care of the animals." Please consider making a donation to the Albany Humane Society in honor of him. Due to concerns with the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A Facebook memorial page has been established in his honor to share any stories, pictures, or thoughts about his life (Jose Diaz Celebration of Life).
