Joseph Charles Pollock

Mr. Joseph Charles "Shorty" Pollock, 92, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Union Grove Baptist Church in Pelham. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate and Mr. Scott Price will provide music.
Born June 16, 1928, in Decatur County, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Jesse and EvieJohn Humphries Pollock. He retired as a master plumber with Albany Housing Authority, loved fishing, gardening, traveling and dancing. More than anything he loved God, his family and wanted everyone to laugh and smile.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pollock was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Hilda Lorine Holmes Pollock; son, Roger Pollock; daughter, Barbara Wood and granddaughter, Paula Lynn Ames.
Survivors include his children, Joe Pollock and Beth of Leesburg, Brenda Mcintire and Mack of Bridgeboro, Charlene Sawyer and Greg of Albany and Annell Whitaker and Rusty of Albany; son-in-law, Sammy Wood of Baconton; 15 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
The family will be at the home of Annell and Rusty Whitaker at 124 Laurel Dr. Albany, GA 31721.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Pollock family.
