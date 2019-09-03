Joseph Anthony Mikilitus, 81, of Albany Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Pruitt Health- Palmyra Nursing Home, around 1:00 pm, his health has been declining and he was under Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born August 1, 1938, in Newark, NJ, at St. Michael Hospital. Joseph lived in Kearny, NJ, he joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of seventeen and served four and half years. While in the military he served in different capacities, he was a Veteran having serve during the Cuban Crisis, he was a sharp shooter with medals and was honorably discharged.
He had resided in Georgia since 1983 and was a long haul trucker for many years and after he retired from trucking he was self-employed.
Throughout his life he was very active in sports, and completive games. He loved soccer and hockey and in his later year's golf, chess, and fishing and he loved to travel. He will be missed for his sense of humor and trying to please. He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joey" Mikilitus and his mother and father, Anthony Joseph and Gertrude Mikilitus.
He leaves behind his wife, Frances Williford Mikilitus, a daughter, Cheryl Steward, a granddaughter, Kayla Stewart, a brother and sister in law, Richard and Judy Mikilitus and nieces and nephews.
