Mr Joseph Thornton of Albany GA passed Monday, July 5, 2021.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Edison, GA.

Visitation is Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the chapel of Collins Funeral Home.

Collins Funeral Home

Edison, GA 39846

229-835-2422

