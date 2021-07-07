Mr Joseph Thornton of Albany GA passed Monday, July 5, 2021.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Edison, GA.
Visitation is Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the chapel of Collins Funeral Home.
Collins Funeral Home
Edison, GA 39846
229-835-2422
