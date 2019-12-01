Joseph W. Douglas, Jr.
Camilla, GA
Joseph W. Douglas, Jr.
Joseph Windell Douglas, Jr., 76, of Camilla, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial Service was 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home. Rev. Ernie Rogers officiated.
Born September 9, 1943 in Pelham, GA, Mr. Douglas was the son of the late Joseph Windell Douglas, Sr. and Wreatha Dell Maloy Douglas. He was retired from RCM Enterprises, Inc and member of Baconton United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by a son David Trevor Douglas and step-father, T.E. Abercrumbie.
Survivors include his wife, MaryPolly Rackley Douglas of Camilla; son, Windell Kenneth Douglas of Camilla; daughter in law, Tim Douglas of Baconton; and a special friend, Wendy Holton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baconton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Baconton, GA 31716 and the Alzheimers Association.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
