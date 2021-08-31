Joseph "Papa Joe" William Blanton, 80, of Leesburg, GA., died Sunday, August 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate.
A native of Newton, GA., Mr. Blanton worked for 16 years with Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter. He later worked as a truck driver and retired with Goolsby Farm Supply. He enjoyed working in his yard. The most important thing to Papa Joe was the Lord, his family and his church. He was active in the brotherhood organization of Lakeside Baptist Church and Pete Wood's Sunday school class. He was preceded in death by his parents, James (Roy) and Sarah Blanton.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Pat Blanton of Leesburg, GA., his daughter Leigh Ann Blanton of Albany, GA., his granddaughters, Madison Lindsey and MacKenzie Lindsey, his brothers Ennis A. Blanton (Joyce) of Cuthbert, GA., and James N. Blanton (Linda) of Warner Robins, GA., his sisters, Vickie Hopwood of Benevolence, GA., Polly Daniels (Wayne) of Springvale, GA., three nieces and six nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Those desiring may make donation in memory of Mr. Blanton to Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson Street, Albany, GA, 31701
