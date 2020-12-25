Joseph W. "Bill" Edwards
Joseph W. "Bill" Edwards, 89, of Sale City, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mt. Enon Cemetery in Baconton. Rev. Tim Bozeman will officiate.
Born July 11, 1931 in Mitchell Co., Mr. Edwards was the son of the late Joe B. Edwards and Ophelia Williams Edwards. He was married to the late Barbara JoAnn Johnson Edwards. Mr. Edwards was retired from M&M Mars and was the owner of Edwards Fabrication & Buggy Works in Baconton. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his sons, Michael W. Edwards and Darren Edwards; sisters, Geraldine Ricks, Marjorie Hayes; brothers, John C. Edwards, Stacey Edwards, Harry Edwards; grandchildren, Michael Edwards, Callie Spence, Jason Edwards; 7 great grandchildren; a special companion, Opal DeBarry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
