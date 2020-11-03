Joshua Christian McClain, 39, of Lee County, GA, passed away November 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Jeremy Lokey will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided.
Joshua was born on August 29, 1981 in Albany, GA. He graduated from Albany High School and was the owner of JCM Construction. Joshua enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira McClain and his grandparents, Marguerite McClain, H. C. McClain, Martha W. Myers and Brady T. Myers.
Survivors include his mother, Sheila McClain DeLoy (Douglas-Ret. SSG U.S. Army), his brother, Jacob McClain (Ret-SSG U.S. Army) of New Freedom, PA, his sister, Sarah N. McClain of Columbus, GA, his aunts, Allison (Col. Robert E.) Hutchinson, III of Callahan, FL, Lisa (Dru) Garcia of Lee County, GA and Sabrina (Thomas) Key of Lee County, GA and his cousins, Bo (Trudy) Hutchinson, Callahan, FL. Karrie (Joey) Lovecchio, Daytona Beach, FL, Tamara Cooper, Leesburg, GA, Chancidi (Arthur) Richardson of Albany, GA, Christina (Jeremy) Lokey of Bainbridge, GA, Tracy Davis of Memphis, TN, Angela (Nate) Klein of Albany, NY, Crystal (Ashton) Willoughby of Doerun, GA, and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday before the funeral at Mathews Funeral Home.
The family will gather at the home of Lisa and Dru Garcia in Albany on Friday.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Joshua to Aidmore, 2394 Morrison Road, Conyers, GA 30094.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
