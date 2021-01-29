Joy Morgan Zolomy, 93, of Albany, GA, died January 28, 2021 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Zolomy was born to Joseph Paul and Ophelia Coffey Morgan in Albany, GA on March 9, 1927. She graduated from Albany High School and was married in 1946 to Eugene Michael Zolomy from New York He was stationed at Turner Field Air Force Base in Albany. Mrs. Zolomy as an Air Force wife traveled with her husband wherever he was stationed. She lived in Pensacola, FL from 1975 until 2015, when she returned to Albany, GA. Mrs. Zolomy was the youngest and last survivor of seven children and was of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Zolomy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Michael Zolomy in 1980, her siblings Sue Morgan Fallin, Joseph Paul Morgan, Harry Allen Morgan, James Coffey Morgan, Helen Morgan Brisbois, Harold Eugene Morgan, her grandson Mathew Niles Zolomy and her very special companion Billy Herring. Survivors include her children, Jack Zolomy (Fran) and Mike Zolomy (Gwen) all of Albany, GA and Sherri Zolomy Sherdon (Rob Terenzio) of Tampa, FL, her grandchildren, Lindsay Zolomy Lofton (Jason) of Leesburg, GA, Chris Zolomy (Christina) of LaGrange, GA, Jennifer Sherdon Rees (Jason) of San Diego, CA and seven great-grandchildren.
Joy was known for her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, high energy, green thumb, dancing, high heels, friends of all ages, organizing and active participation in entertainment shows, and her patriotism.
Mrs. Zolomy's cremains will be interred with her late husband at Oakview Cemetery and Andersonville National Cemetery. No services will be held at this time. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Zolomy to the WoundedWarriorProject.org or to PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
