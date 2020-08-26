Mrs. Joyce Ann Barfield, 73, of Dawson, GA, died Wednesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside will be held with the family.
Joyce was a loving daughter who had taken care of her parents for many years, a loving sister and aunt who loved spoiling all her nieces and nephews. She had worked at Coats and Clarks and Walmart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to eat catfish, watching game shows and cheering on the Atlanta Braves.
Survived by nieces Kathy Brown (Michael) of Smithville, Celia Senn (Donny) of Leesburg, nephew Ferman Freeman (Pam) of Leesburg, niece Tammy Parrish of Americus and nephew Scott Barfield (Susanne) of Athens, Ga. Great nieces Toni Sutton and Lauren Barfield, great nephews Tyler Freeman, Grant Freeman, Wadon Senn, Tyler Barfield and Justin Barfield. She also had 5 other nieces and nephews and 7 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Jannie Barfield, her sister Shirley Davis, 3 brothers Pete Barfield, Bobby Barfield, and Calvin Barfield, also a nephew Bob Barfield and great nephew Mikie Brown.
To share your thoughts with the Barfield family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.