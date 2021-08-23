Joyce Ann Widner Williams, 53, of Lee County, GA, died August 22, 2021 at Phoebe North. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 28, 2021 at Sherwood Baptist Church. Rev. John Spencer will officiate. Committal services will follow in Gordon Cemetery in Early County, GA at 4:30 pm. Those attending are asked to wear masks and use social distance guidelines.
Joyce Ann was born on December 19, 1967 in Donalsonville, GA to William and Betrice Widner. She grew up in Miller County, GA and graduated from Miller County High School in 1985. She continued her education graduating from Valdosta State College in 1989 and moved to Albany in 1989. Joyce Ann was employed with Wright Rehabilitation Services and was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and the Cornerstone Sunday School Class. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her Bible Study Group, and she loved to read. Joyce Ann was preceded in death by her father, William Widner.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Williams of Leesburg, GA, her children, Ben Williams of Birmingham, AL, and Olivia Williams of Leesburg, GA, her mother, Betrice Widner from Colquitt, GA, her siblings, Oliver (Kim) Widner of Colquitt, GA and Virginia (Alton) Harrison of Iron City, GA, niece, Hannah Harrison, great nephew, Balke Spurlock, both of Arlington, GA, and nephew, Colby Widner of Fresno, CA.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the atrium at Sherwood Baptist Church with service to follow at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to Lee University-Isle of Hope Scholarship in Memory of Joyce Ann Williams, 1120 N. Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN, 37311.
