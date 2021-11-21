Joyce Bishop SlevinAlbany, GAJoyce Bishop Slevin, 91, of Albany, GA died 11/22/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Stu Rasmussen, America's first openly transgender mayor, has died
- Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, has died, officials say
- Lone suspect in Waukesha parade crash to appear in court today, as Wisconsin reels from tragedy that left 5 dead and dozens more injured
- Atlanta-area man accused of killing a couple in their home and stabbing a police officer
Donalsonville Hospital located in Donalsonville, GA needs…
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
Most Popular
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Dougherty advance to quarterfinals
- Trent Brown hosting Westover football team at Thursday's Falcons-Patriots game
- A lawyer in the Arbery death trial tried to keep Black pastors out of court. So more than 100 showed up today
- Investigation leads to 13 drug-related arrests
- New Lee County U.S. 19 Bypass park moving forward
- For Black residents of Ahmaud Arbery's hometown, trust in the justice system is on trial right alongside his accused killers
- Convicted bank robber gets out of prison, one week later robs another bank
- Speed detection devices at Albany schools account for more than 12,000 citations in first three months
- Broken Heart Bakery gets its Christmas miracle
- Out of order? Albany Commission set to vote on rules for conducting meetings
Images
Videos
Collections
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 19-21
- PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Cambridge Football, Class AAAAAA Second Round
- PHOTOS: Albany State University International Education Week
- PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor School holds Patriot's Day for fifth-graders
- Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Freshman Major Fair
- What Christmas was like the year you were born
- Worst performing Heisman Trophy winners in NFL history
- PHOTOS: Take a tour of the fall colors in Southwest Georgia
- Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Georgia
Newspaper Ads
-
magicludwig1 said:A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 p…
-
Miss Daisy said:Its obvious that is what Sharpton and the gaggle of protestors are trying to do. They are not interested in justice, but persecution.They can …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.