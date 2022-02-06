Joyce Chambley Kirk, 88, of Albany, died Monday, February 07, 2022 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Butch Knight will officiate.
Mrs. Kirk was born in Tifton, GA, and had lived in Albany since 1958. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She retired from the Dougherty County School System in 1991 with 30 years of service. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, receiving her bachelor's degree, master's degree, and an ED in education. Mrs. Kirk was a member of Kappa Delta Pi Sorority, Dougherty County Retired Teachers Association, and Georgia Educators. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Chambley and Lovie Dixon Chambley, husband, James Cleveland Kirk, daughter, Phyllis Kirk, and son, Stephen Kirk, brothers, Ronald Thomas Chambley, and William Freeman Chambley.
She is survived by her sister-in-law: Rachel V. Jones; nieces: Beverly Englehardt and Celeste Ann Noll; nephew: Ronald Thomas Chambley, Jr.
Those desiring may send memorials to the First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
