Joyce Davis Watson, 76, of Poulan, GA, died September 1, 2021 at Pine Shadows Retirement Manor in Sylvester. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Bruce Gordon will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Joyce was born in Baker County, GA on October 11, 1944 to J.C. and Sara Davis. She grew up and graduated from Baker County High School in 1962. Joyce moved to Albany in 1969 and lived in Cuthbert from 1976 until 1998. She was employed with Winn Dixie and then at the Harvey's Supermarkets stores at Five Points and at Dawson Road for twenty years. Joyce moved to Worth County, GA in 2003. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Worth County and she was the #1 Braves Fan and an OCD home keeper. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Watson of Poulan, GA her children, DeAnn Smith of Albany, GA, Debra (Greg) Binkley of Rossville, GA, Joy (Kevin) Knight of Orlando, Fl and Jackie (Josh) Harrell of Carnegie, GA, a brother, Jimmy (Roger Ann) Davis of Ideal, GA, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials to Antioch Baptist Church, 105 Doe Hill Road, Sylvester, GA, 31791.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.