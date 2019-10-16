Joyce Marie Dutt, 80, of Fitzgerald, formerly of Albany, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Her funeral service will be private.
Mrs. Dutt was born in West Virginia, and had lived in Albany since 1978, then moved to Fitzgerald after her husband died. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Mrs. Dutt was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Wayne" Dutt.
Mrs. Dutt is survived by her 2 daughters: Mary Garnto (Gene), Fitzgerald, GA, Carol Marshall (Ricky), Sasser, GA; 2 grandsons: Benjamin Marshall and Jack Marshall.
