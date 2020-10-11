Joyce Elaine Sartain, 78, of Albany, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pruitt Health Palmyra Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Paul Wilkes will officiate. Interment will be held at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Joyce was born September 7, 1942, in Colquitt, GA, to Noah and Alice Phillips. She had resided in and around Albany most all of her adult life. She was employed with MacGregor and worked with Bishop Cleaners for twenty-five years. Joyce was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church where she kept the nursery for eighteen years. She loved baby sitting and was a senior care giver. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Terry M. Sartain, a daughter, Gwen Sartain and three siblings, Geneva Crooms, Ruth Lipker and Earl Phillips.
Survivors include her children, Mark Sartain, Michael Sartain and Veronica (Paul) Dewan all of Albany, GA, a brother, Lamar (Loretta) Phillips of Chesapeake Bay, VA, a sister, Audrey (J.C.) Earnest of Donalsonville, GA and her grandchildren, Brandon Sartain of Albany, GA and Haley Sartain of Smyrna, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Sartain to The Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
