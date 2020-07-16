Joyce Eve Johnston, 81, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, July17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Mrs. Johnston was born in Sylvester, GA to the late E.D. "Bunk" and Elizabeth Thompson Raines and graduated from Worth County High School and lived in Vero Beach, FL for many years before moving to Albany in 1977. She was the owner of Joyce's Needle Nook where she made draperies and window treatments and also worked alongside her husband in their company, the Artic Bear. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and loved to travel and go on cruises. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Norton Johnston, Sr. Survivors include two sons, Ken (Brenda) McDonald, Forsyth, GA, Michael (Terry) McDonald, Kissimmee, FL, two daughters, Vickie (Howard) Boles, Vero Beach, FL, Sharon (Alan) Pierce, Leesburg, GA, sister, Gwen (Charles) Ellis, Albany, GA, Grandchildren, Trevor, Ashley, and Lindsey Sellers, Brandon and Robert Boles, Steven, William and Nathan McDonald, Taylor, Kyle McDonald Melissa Bray and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Joyce Eve Johnston to Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd St., Tifton, GA 31794. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657

