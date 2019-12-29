Poulan, GA
Joyce Price Harrell
 Joyce Price Harrell, 80, of Poulan, GA died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Tommy Lowery and Pastor Barry Butters will officiate.
Born in Arlington, GA, Mrs. Harrell lived in Albany for half of her life prior to moving to Poulan, GA. She was employed as a salon owner for many years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Harrell loved to work in her garden and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Westover Community Church (formerly First Christian Church) and she was preceded in death by her parents, James N. Price and Susie Jewell Musgrove Price, son, Wallace B. Harrell, brothers, Buddy Price, Bill Price, and sisters, Martha Price, Jane Gilmore and Francis Peterson.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce N. Harrell, Poulan, GA, a son, Doug Harrell, Pensacola, FL, daughters, Donna Ingram, Albany, GA, Joy Knighton (Joe), Albany, GA, Kaki Harrell Leidecker, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Dawn Harrell Turner, Poulan, GA, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Mathews Funeral Home following services.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Mrs. Harrell to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Joyce Harrell, please visit Tribute Store.

