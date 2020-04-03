Joyce Ann Israel, 86, of Albany, GA died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Pruitt-Palmyra Health Care. The family will have a private graveside service at Carlisle Wesleyan Church Cemetery in Chesnee, SC.
Mrs. Israel was born in Spartanburg, SC to William R. and Exie Hawkins McAbee. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and married her late husband, Dr. H. Boyd Israel in February of 1951. She enjoyed her life as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, caring for her family. Mrs. Israel was known for her beautiful singing voice, singing with a trio for the USO in her teens, singing in numerous church specials both as part of a choir and as a soloist and in duets with her husband. Mrs. Israel was best known for her caring and compassionate spirit and great faith in God and His word. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and the Etta Edwards Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Joy Israel of Albany, GA, three sons, Timothy Alan Israel and wife Iva Jane of Hartsville, TN, Mark Steven Israel and wife Dawn of Franklin, TN, Dennis Boyd Israel and wife Paulette Cain of Mt. Airy, GA, thirteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.