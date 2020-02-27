Albany, GA
Joyce Cox Moody
 Joyce Cox Moody, 67, of Albany, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at UF Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
Her funeral service will be Saturday 3 PM at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Red Oak Cemetery.
A native of Sylvester, Mrs. Moody had lived in the Albany area most of her life and was retired from the Dougherty County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband Stoney David Moody.
Survivors include her children, David Moody (Michelle), Christopher Moody, Jason Moody all of Albany, grandchildren, Joshua, Clayton, Landon, Alex, Katlyn, Callie, Chasity, Allison, great grandchildren, Sophie, Allen, Kyleigh, Trevor, Hayley and Elizabeth.
The family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Feb 29
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
Red Oak Cemetery
633 Red Oak Rd
Warwick, GA 31796
