Joyce Cox Moody, 67, of Albany, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at UF Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
Her funeral service will be Saturday 3 PM at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Red Oak Cemetery.
A native of Sylvester, Mrs. Moody had lived in the Albany area most of her life and was retired from the Dougherty County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband Stoney David Moody.
Survivors include her children, David Moody (Michelle), Christopher Moody, Jason Moody all of Albany, grandchildren, Joshua, Clayton, Landon, Alex, Katlyn, Callie, Chasity, Allison, great grandchildren, Sophie, Allen, Kyleigh, Trevor, Hayley and Elizabeth.
The family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
