Mrs. Joyce Page Jarrett, 88, of Leesburg died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Jimmy Eubanks will be officiating. Born in Poulan, GA, Mrs. Jarrett was the daughter of Fred Hathcock and Catherine Meacham Hathcock. She was the assistant manager of Page and Sons Services Inc. working with her husband Earl. She was preceded in death by her first husband Earl Page and second husband Leldon Jarrett. Survivors include three sons Freddie Page and his wife Terry of Leesburg; Timmy Page and his wife Becky of Leesburg; Earl Page and his wife Lisa of Dawson; a sister of Carolyn Eubanks of Leesburg; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Jarret by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Jarrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.