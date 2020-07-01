Mrs. Joyce Page Jarrett, 88, of Leesburg died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Jimmy Eubanks will be officiating. Born in Poulan, GA, Mrs. Jarrett was the daughter of Fred Hathcock and Catherine Meacham Hathcock. She was the assistant manager of Page and Sons Services Inc. working with her husband Earl. She was preceded in death by her first husband Earl Page and second husband Leldon Jarrett. Survivors include three sons Freddie Page and his wife Terry of Leesburg; Timmy Page and his wife Becky of Leesburg; Earl Page and his wife Lisa of Dawson; a sister of Carolyn Eubanks of Leesburg; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Jarret by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
