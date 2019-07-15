Joyce (Giddens) Zimmerman, 87 passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born September 2, 1931 to the late Robert J. and Inez Hall Giddens in Worth County, Georgia. Her funeral service will be at 2pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern with internment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Reverend Robert Watson will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1pm until the funeral hour.
Joyce was employed as Mail and File Supervisor at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia for 35 plus years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia. She was a member of the Dick M. Lynch Chapter 27 DAV Auxiliary for 40 plus years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert J. Zimmerman. She is survived by two daughters, Lynn M. Everson of Camilla, GA and Barbara (Mike) Sims of Locust Grove, GA; two sons Robert J. Zimmerman II of Dublin, GA and Mike (Melissa) Zimmerman of Lexington, KY. Grandchildren include Ashley M. (Jimmy) Bynum, Joshua (Dominique) Herrington, Shelby (Ronald) Nolan, Robert J. (Maria) Zimmerman III, Kelly (Jeremy) Smith, Taylor Zimmerman, and John Zimmerman. Great grandchildren include Carleigh Bynum, Jace Bynum, Victor Zimmerman, Christian Zimmerman, Alex Zimmerman and Luke Zimmerman.
Burial will be at Crown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, 1618 3rd Ave, Albany, Georgia 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany 31707
(229) 883-4152
