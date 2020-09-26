Juanita Zerlean Chevallier, 86, of Leesburg, GA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Juanita was born October 5, 1933, in Moultrie, GA, to the late Dessie Tillery King and Cecil King. She had resided in and around Dougherty County most all of her adult life. She was a homemaker and artist and loved painting natural scenery. She was a family focused individual with firm Christian beliefs. Juanita was a member of Beacon Baptist Church and Lakeside Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents Juanita was preceded in death by two grandsons Jeff Walker and Christopher Moss. Survivors include her husband of 56 years Lester W. Chevallier, Sr. of Leesburg, GA, three daughters Terry L. Chevallier of Palm Bay, FL, Teresa Walker of Perry, GA, Sheryl Rygren of Albany, GA, son Lester William Chevallier, Jr. of Ball, LA, two sisters Barbara Murphy of Albany, GA, Louise Saba of New Smyna Beach, FL, two brothers Daryl King of Albany, GA, and Ray King of Leesburg, GA, and eleven Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
