Mrs. Juanita Nada George, of Albany, Georgia died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Birth Fellowship Church 2106 Radium Springs Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. L. B. Gardner will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
