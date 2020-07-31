Mrs. Juanita Greene Gilmore 98, of Albany transitioned to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. A service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St John & St Mark Episcopal Church, 2425 Cherry Laurel Lane Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.
