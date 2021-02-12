Juanita Jones Land, 102, of Camilla died Friday, February 12, 2021 at Savannah Court Assisted Living in Camilla.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Boyd officiating. Private interment will be held in Oakview Cemetery.

Born August 13, 1918 in Mitchell County, Mrs. Land was the daughter of the late Billie Henry Jones and Rilla Bowles Jones. She was married to the late Joe B. Land. Mrs. Land was a retired bookkeeper and a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P O Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730.

Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

