.A stalled frontal boundary, record moisture levels, and additional
waves of low pressure will provide all the ingredients for multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall through Sunday.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama...Florida and Georgia, including the
following areas, in southeast Alabama, Henry and Houston. In
Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin,
Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison and Washington. In Georgia,
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook,
Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* Through Sunday evening
* Heavy rain will spread into the Florida Big Bend and lower I-75
corridor of Georgia this evening and expand northwest into the
remainder of the watch area late tonight through Sunday evening.
Storm total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches has already occurred over much
of the area outside of the Southeast Florida Big Bend since Friday
evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated
amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
