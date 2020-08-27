Mrs. Juanita (Peggy) Strenth Medders passed away peacefully at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side Thursday, August 27. She is the daughter of the late Charles Coleman and LaVera Smith Strenth of Sylvester, Georgia.
Mrs. Medders grew up in Worth County but moved to Albany in 1959.
A graveside celebration of her life will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Saturday, August 29, at 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Greg Ware officiating. Due to COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Medders graduated from Bridgeboro High School in Worth County and attended Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro, Georgia.
Mrs. Medders enjoyed serving her community. She was always the caregiver for family and friends in times of need. She was a Red Cross Volunteer, school nurse, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and worked as a volunteer in the Gift Shop at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was the office manger for Dr. Troy L. Bishop, DDS for over 20 years. After retiring, she worked part-time as a sales associate at The Apple Tree, a children's clothing store in Albany. She was a member of Albany Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tommy L. Medders; sisters Dorothy Shivers, Betty McCrary, Melvina Rogers, Elizabeth Hicks; brothers Wilburn and Charles Strenth and son-in-law Ronnie Snow.
Mrs. Medders is survived by her daughters Martha Snow of Albany and Linda Baxter (Bob) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; grandchildren Lindsay Snow of Leesburg, Georgia, Blake Paul (Jim) of Dawson, Georgia, Heather Harbuck (Michael) of Leesburg, and Bradley Baxter (Ansleigh) of Fayetteville, Georgia and one sister Joyce Branch. She was granny to her four great grandchildren Jackson Medders and Finley Myles Harbuck of Leesburg and Annisten Cate and Brie Caroline Baxter of Fayetteville.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by caregivers Robin and Jackie as well as the Wilson Hospice team.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Wilson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, Georgia. 31707.
