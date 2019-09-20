Ms. Juanita Wynetta Porter, 67 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Pruitt Health Palmyra Nursing Home.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3:00PM at Third Kiokee Baptist Church, 521 Carver Avenue. Pastor Bryant K. Drake will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, September 20, 2019, from 11:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1808 Sussex Drive.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
