Mr. Judge Brooks, Jr., 81, was called home to glory on April 13, 2020. His service was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Martin Williams officiated.
Mr. Brooks leaves to cherish his memory: daughters, Annie Jean and Bobbie Jean of Albany, GA; sons, Johnny Will of Albany, GA, and Willie C. of Lee County, GA; granddaughters, Brashanda and Miranda Worthy; great-grandsons, Demariyon and Jemarcus; sisters, Ruby Hargrave of Hyattsville, MD, and Louise Turner of Orlando, FL; brother, Johnny (Hattie) Jordan of Orlando, FL; nieces, Ruby Rivers of Hyattsville, MD, Yvonne and Valerie Turner, Lucille Holmes of Orlando, FL, Clementina Cuyler of Winter Haven, FL, Betty Starkes, Gloria Russell of Orlando, FL, and Mary Walker of Savannah, GA; nephew, J.C. Rivers of Hyattsville, MD; with much love and respect to his special companion and caregivers, Linda Humphries, her daughter, Lynn-Keisha Humphries, and five grandchildren, Key-Marrien, Khae-Briyuh, Ke-Zyon, K-Lynn, and Kasedi; and a host of loving cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
