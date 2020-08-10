Judith Holly Bell 81
Mrs. Judy T. Bell of Albany died Monday, August 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 4:00 PM at the Colquitt City Cemetery with Pastor Roy Cook officiating.
Mrs. Judy was born March 25, 1939, to the late Omar and Janie Pruitt Taylor, she and her husband Don owned and operated Bell Chemical Company in Albany, GA. She was a member and past President of the Albany Woman's Club and Beta Sigma Phi Zeta Rho Sorority. Mrs. Judy was also a member of Gillionville Baptist Church in Albany, GA.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald C. Bell of Albany, GA; two sons, Donny Bell and Kenny Lane both of Albany, GA. Mrs. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Taylor.
