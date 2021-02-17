Judith Smith

Judith "Judy" Smith, age 86, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born in Bacon County on March 15, 1934 to Johnie Clinton Tyre and Billie Louisa Padgett Tyre.
Judy was the valedictorian of the class of 1950 at Bacon County High School. She attended Valdosta State College where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She completed her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education and her Specialist's degree at Georgia Southwestern College in Americas, GA. She lived in Albany, Georgia for 31 years where she retired as a school teacher after more than 25 years. After retiring she moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia in 2003. She was a member of the St. Simons First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Wilfred Bradley Smith, Jr. of St. Simons Island, GA.; two sons, Wilfred Bradley "Brad" Smith, III of Spring Hill, TN and Clinton "Clint" Harry Smith of McRae, GA.; daughter, Dr. Rebecca Smith Sterling (Dr. John Sterling) of San Antonio, TX. and four grandchildren, Alexandra Sterling of Durham, NC., Rachel Sterling of San Antonio, TX, Elizabeth Sterling Elder (Steven) of San Antonio, TX. and Madison Smith of Franklin, TN.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. George "Chip" Wilson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Crosby Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
