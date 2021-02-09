Judy Carol Webb, 76, of Leesburg, GA, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Haskell White will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30pm until funeral hour.
Judy was born January 3, 1945, in Sardis, MS, to the late Will and Gertha Webb. Judy graduated from Cairo High School class on 1962. She had resided in the Albany area all of her adult life. Judy was employed with Lorillard Tobacco for twenty-eight years until her retirement in 2005.
Judy was an avid bowler for thirty years. She served as secretary of WBA for five years and manager of USBC for ten years. Judy was a life member and Hall of Fame member of AWBA and USBC. GWBA secretary of the year for the state of GA in 2002. Judy was Queen Mother of the Albany Area Sassy Satin Sisters chapter of the Red-Hot Society. The group was formed May 31, 2002. Judy loved to bowl, fish, and spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters Sheila Peak (Donnie) of Climax, GA, Tonya Howard of Worth County, GA, sister Sandra Barrett (Jock) of Havanna, FL, brother Billy Webb (Diane) of Lee County, GA, grandchildren Dustin Peak (Kendyl) of Climax, GA, Katlyn Lawson, Landon Lawson both of Worth County, GA, great grandchildren Dallon, Izaline, and Granger Peak, her dearly beloved fur baby Ali, and bowling partner and best friend for thirty years Flo Back.
Services will be streamed through Mathews Funeral Home Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.