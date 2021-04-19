Judy "JuJu" WilliamsAlbany, GAJudy "JuJu" Williams, 75, of Albany, GA died 4/20/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Miss Daisy said:How far and wide are these COVID handouts going to reaching? Taxpayers are paying for people not to work, and now paying for them to get burie…
