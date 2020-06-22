Augusta, GA - Entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020, Mrs. Judith "Judy" Dianne Carter Spratt, 74, loving wife of the late MSGT Robert Carl Spratt, USMC (Ret.). Judy was a member of Ekklesia Faith Community, Order of the Eastern Star, and worthy Matron of Worth Chapter 454 (1982-1983). She was a graduate of Worth County High School in 1963 and attended Abraham Baldwin College. She retired from civil service after 33 years, working at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA and Blount Island Command in Jacksonville, FL. She enjoyed baking and became known for making cakes for birthdays, weddings and other events for those she loved. Later in life, she became a quilter. Known affectionately as Nanny by her grandchildren, Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will missed by all who knew her. Family members include her children: Tanya Gibbons (Steven), Bill Spratt (Debra), Carla Hyatt (Brad), Mike Spratt (Angie), and Trebor Barnes (Holly); grandchildren: Carter, Leah, Amber, Rebecca, Michael, Michelle, Hyatt, Tripp, and Avery; sister: Janice Carter; brothers: Joe Carter (Shannon) and Mike Carter (Dedra); and many other loving family members. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ella Ruth Carter. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Randy Monk officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Poulan Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or to the Lydia Project, 1321 Arsenal Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Camilla plant to cease ethanol production
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College faculty members receive promotions, tenure
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- Bolton family, Old South Barns use centuries-old technology
- Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell still waiting for college baseball opportunity
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- Albany, Dougherty County mark new phase in battle with COVID-19
- Albany police investigate Wednesday-morning slaying at apartment complex
- Albany Commission approves deferral of hotel interest payments, discusses future of Chehaw
- Video posted to social media appears to show a Clayton County police officer holding teens at gunpoint
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
What's your favorite flavor of wings?
This is not a scientific poll. It's for entertainment purposes only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.