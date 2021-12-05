Judy Torbert Herrin, 72, of Albany, GA, died December 4, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Josh Duckworth will officiate.
Judy was born on February 23, 1949 to Leon and Irma Torbert in Atlanta, GA. She grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from O'Keefe High School. She continued her education and graduated from The University of South Carolina at Beaufort as a Registered Nurse.
Judy married Michael P. Herrin in 1968 and they moved to Albany, GA where Michael was stationed at the Albany Marine Corps Logistic Base. After Michael's retirement they returned to Albany in 1985 and Judy was employed with Albany Urology Clinic. She was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and she was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making quilts and clothing for her daughter.
Survivors include her husband, Michael P. "Mike" Herrin of Albany, GA, her children, Michael P. (Emily) Herrin, Jr of Gainesville, GA and Tamara (Michael) Montoya of Norfolk, VA, a brother, Emmitt Torbert of Douglasville, GA and her grandchildren, Michael P. Herrin, III, Michael Alexander Montoya and Christopher Michael Montoya.
The family will receive friends Wednesday before the service at Mathews Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Judy to Albany Humane Society,1705 Oakridge Dr. Albany, GA, 31707
