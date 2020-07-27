Julia Freeman Dupre, 85, died April 4, 2020. Howard John Dupre, 89, died July 11, 2020. They will have a joint service at 2 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Andersonville National Cemetery. The Rev. Ray Leverault will officiate. Following Andersonville National Cemetery guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, only 25 guests will be allowed.
Julia and Howard are survived by their children, Donald Dupre, Thomas Dupre, Michael Dupre, and Suzanne Stewart.
Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dedicated homemaker. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a highly decorated Marine Corps Captain.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.