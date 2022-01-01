Julia Raymond Jackson, 81, of Albany, GA passed away, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Mrs. Jackson was born on April 24, 1940 in Oneida, NY to the late Frank and Charlotte Mae Raymond. She moved to Albany, Georgia, many years ago. She loved flowers especially sunflowers. Mrs. Julia was a forklift operator with First Brands for many years, and her latest employment was with Birnie Bus in New York State. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Garfield Jackson and her siblings Jeanne DePasquale, and Richard Raymond.

Survivors include her children, Starla J. Andrews her Husband Jeff Willbrant of Rome NY, Stacey Hahn of Leesburg GA, Frederick Hahn of Albany GA, her grandchildren Christopher Andrews (Alyx) and Eric Brown, great-grandson Logan Andrews and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Julia to the Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA, 31763

Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657

