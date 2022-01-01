...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Winds will increase from the west and northwest behind a strong
cold front.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...the Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Julia Raymond Jackson, 81, of Albany, GA passed away, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Mrs. Jackson was born on April 24, 1940 in Oneida, NY to the late Frank and Charlotte Mae Raymond. She moved to Albany, Georgia, many years ago. She loved flowers especially sunflowers. Mrs. Julia was a forklift operator with First Brands for many years, and her latest employment was with Birnie Bus in New York State. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Garfield Jackson and her siblings Jeanne DePasquale, and Richard Raymond.
Survivors include her children, Starla J. Andrews her Husband Jeff Willbrant of Rome NY, Stacey Hahn of Leesburg GA, Frederick Hahn of Albany GA, her grandchildren Christopher Andrews (Alyx) and Eric Brown, great-grandson Logan Andrews and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Julia to the Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Rd, Leesburg, GA, 31763
Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
To plant a tree in memory of Julia Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.