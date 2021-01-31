Mrs. Julie M. Parr, 93, of Lyons, Georgia, formerly of Albany, Georgia passed away on January 30, at Community Hospice of Vidalia after a long battle with cancer. She also had COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at Floral Memory Gardens on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., with Mr. David Tyson officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband John Parr, who preceded her in death in 1992. She was a long-time member of Albany Gospel Chapel.
Born May 17, 1928 in Telfair County, McRae-Helena, Georgia to George and Margie Collins Walker Dennis, who preceded her in death. Others were step father William Jesse Dennis, two sisters, Dora Beasley and Betty Williams, two brothers, Lonnie Walker and Jesse Dennis, Jr. and a granddaughter Christine of St. Petersburg, Florida, and her former husband Walter T. Smith.
Survivors are two sons, Ron Smith, Sr. and wife Brenda of Lyons, and Walter T. Smith, Jr. of Gilbert, South Carolina. Other survivors are a granddaughter, Julie Lynn and husband Ricky of Mt. Vernon, grandson Ron Smith, Jr. of Vidalia. Also are three great grandchildren, Patrick Barrow of Tennessee, Maecon and Nathan Lynn. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a brother Clif Dennis and wife Mary Lee of Centerville, Georgia
Her family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Vidalia for their excellent care during her stay there. Special home caregivers were granddaughter Julie Lynn, both of her sons Ronnie Smith and Walter (Butch) Smith. Also her cousin Louise Garratt of Orlando, Florida, her brother Clif Dennis and wife Mary Lee Dennis of Centerville, Georgia, Hospice Home Care nurses and aids, and special neighbor and dear friend Carolyn Thigpen was also one of her caregivers.
Mrs. Parr worked at MacGregor Manufacturing Company, maker of golf clubs and other sports equipment for many years before her retirement. She moved from Albany to Lyons several years ago to be near her family.
Viewing and visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
