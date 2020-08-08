Julie Paulk Miller, 48, of Lee Co., GA. passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the presence of her husband, Wallace B. Miller at Archbold Medical Center, Thomasville, GA. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baker County Assembly of God. Rev. Malcolm Parker and Rev. Allen Griffin will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing and mask will be respected.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf Marvin Paulk, Doerun, GA and Linda Grace Henderson Paulk, Moultrie, GA and a sister, Lori Paulk McMurphy, Moultrie, GA.
Survivors include her husband, Wallace B. Miller of thirty one years, her children, Leaha Christine Elaine Miller and Parker (Ace) Wallace London Miller all of Lee Co., GA.
Julie loved music, trips to the beach or to lake and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother. Julie took her children to all of their practices and attended all of their performances. Her love of life was infectious to all who had the pleasure of calling her Wife, Mother and Friend. Julie and Wallace started J & W Rentals and built it into one of the go to places for affordable housing in the Albany area.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask will be respected.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.