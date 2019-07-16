Juliette Dollison 103 , of Albany, GA departed this life on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at PruittHealth of Albany, GA. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday July 16,2019 at 11A.M. in the Gethsemane Worship Center , 1730 N Madison St, Albany, GA 31701. Bishop Frederick Williams will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the New Salem Baptist Church Mitchell County, Georgia. To share a memory with The Family of Mrs. Juliette Dollison or to sign our online guestbook please.visit,www.litmanfuneralservice.com
. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
J.L.Litman Funeral Service
